13-year-old killed in drive-by shooting in Longmont

Police said a 15-year-old boy was also shot but is expected to survive.

LONGMONT, Colo. — A 13-year-old boy is dead after a shooting in Longmont Saturday afternoon.

Longmont Police said officers and the fire department were called to a drive-by shooting near a basketball court at Kensington Street and St. Clair Avenue just before 1:50 p.m.

Police said one victim, a 13-year-old boy, was taken to the hospital and died. A 15-year-old boy was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to his leg and is expected to survive.

Officers said they've made contact with a person of interest in the shooting, which is under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any surveillance video from the area is asked to call the Longmont Public Safety tip line at 303-774-3700 and reference Longmont #22-7223.

