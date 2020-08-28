Victim dies after stabbing in Longmont

The 51-year-old man suffered multiple stab wounds on Tuesday, and police said they have developed several possible suspects.

LONGMONT, Colo. — A victim has died after he was stabbed multiple times this week in Longmont, and police have developed several possible suspects.

The Longmont Police Department (LPD) responded at 10:45 p.m. Tuesday to a welfare check in the 1400 block of Dry Creek Drive. Officers found a 51-year-old man who was a transient who was stabbed multiple times, according to a press release.

Officers rendered medical aid. The victim was taken to a Longmont hospital and then by helicopter to a Denver-area hospital, police said. The victim died early Friday morning.

The Boulder County Coroner's Office will release the victim's name, and the cause and manner of death, after notification of the victim's family.

LPD's investigation was continuing, and they had several possible suspects, according to the release.

Anyone with information on the stabbing can contact Longmont Police detective Cody Clark at (303) 774-4392 or detective Sgt. Matt Cage at (303) 651-8520.

Tipsters can also contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at info@nocrimestoppers.com or 1-800-222-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Calls to the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers are not recorded and the phone does not have caller ID, according to the website. A coordinator completes a tips information form, makes initial inquiries and passes the information along to investigators.

