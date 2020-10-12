Fires at Longmont sugar mill called suspicious

Firefighters responded to two fires at the abandoned mill Wednesday evening.

LONGMONT, Colo. — Mountain View Fire is investigating two fires that started at an abandoned sugar mill outside Longmont Wednesday evening.

According to a release from the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the mill located at 11939 Sugar Mill Rd. for reports of large visible flames at 6 p.m.

Longmont Fire was first on the scene, the release said, and they immediately began working to suppress the fire at an outdoor debris pit. The fire was to the south of the Old Sugar Mill storage area at the southwest corner of East Rogers Road and Sugar Mill Road, according to the release.

The release said while fighting that fire, a second fire was discovered inside the main building. Mountain View Fire later arrived and took over incident command, and both fires were put out.

No one was hurt and the causes of the fires and extent of the damage is unknown, according to the release.

The causes of the fires have not been determined but they are considered suspicious, the release said.