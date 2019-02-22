LONGMONT, Colo. — A middle school teacher in Longmont was arrested Thursday morning for suspicion of driving under the influence after striking a vehicle and fleeing the scene, according to a probable cause arrest affidavit.

Jessica Brady, 32, was arrested in the Altona Middle School parking lot, and faces charges for driving under the influence, hit-and-run and careless driving.

Just after 11:30 a.m., police were called to a hit-and-run crash in the 1400 block of Renaissance Drive after a witness saw a dark-colored SUV strike a Jeep in a parking lot and flee the scene. When driving to the location of the crash, an officer located the suspect vehicle as it was pulling into the Altona Middle School parking lot.

The officer approached Brady, who was sitting in the driver’s seat of the vehicle with the keys no longer in the ignition, and noticed her eyes were glossy and watery, according to the arrest affidavit.

Brady told the officer she was headed back to the school to teach her students and admitted to having a 12 oz beer at her home beforehand, the affidavit says. She also said she ate a ham and cheese sandwich, along with some Cheez-Its.

According to the affidavit, Brady stated several times she never collided with any vehicle and that damage to her vehicle was preexisting.

The officer believed Brady’s impairment level was not consistent with consuming one beer, saying Brady had a “hard time formulating a complete train of thought and would sometimes speak nonsensical,” the affidavit reads. The officer also said that Brady’s speech was slow and distinct at times and appeared to be slurred at other times, the affidavit says.

Brady then agreed to perform voluntary road maneuvers but had a “difficult time maintaining her balance,” according to the affidavit.

At some point, according to the affidavit, Brady became non-cooperative and attempted to walk away from the officer. A short time later, Brady was taken into custody and taken to the Boulder County Jail.

The St. Vrain Valley School district sent 9NEWS the following statement on the incident:

“Yesterday, during the lunch hour, a staff member was arrested in the parking lot of Altona Middle School on a matter unrelated to school operations. We will not be commenting further on personnel issues and all additional questions regarding the arrest can be directed to the Longmont Police Department.”

Altona Middle School is located at 4600 Clover Basin Dr. in Longmont.

