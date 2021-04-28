Louisville Police looking for bank robbery suspect

The robbery happened at the Chase Bank on South McCaslin Boulevard on Tuesday.

LOUISVILLE, Colo. — The Louisville Police Department (LPD) is asking for the public's help in locating a suspect wanted for a robbery in Louisville, Tuesday afternoon.

The robbery happened around 2:50 p.m. at the Chase Bank located at 578 S. McCaslin Blvd., according to police.

Police described the suspect as a short, small-framed female. The suspect entered the bank and demanded money from the teller, police said.

The suspect was last seen leaving the bank walking and running south toward Dillon Road, according to police.

Police said the suspect may have been in the area before the robbery. Anyone who may have video or information about this incident, is asked to contact Detective Logan Haymore at 303-335-4616 or call LPD at 303-441-4444.

Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers

Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at info@nococrimestoppers.com or 1-800-222-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Calls to the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers are not recorded and the phone does not have caller ID, according to the NoCoCrimestoppers website. A coordinator completes a tips information form, makes initial inquiries and passes the information along to investigators.

A two-way dialogue system online also allows tipsters to come back and provide additional information and ask questions.

A community board of directors meets regularly to evaluate arrests and determine reward amounts.

> More information about Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional NoCo Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

9NEWSLETTER