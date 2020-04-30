Louisville PD looking for man accused of intentionally setting wildfire

Police said the man failed to appear in court on charges for intentionally setting a wildfire and failure to register as a sex offender.

LOUISVILLE, Colo. — The Louisville Police Department (LPD) is asking for the public's help in locating a man who they said failed to appear in court on charges of intentionally setting a wildfire and failure to register as a sex offender.

Oliver Randall Judd, 66, is wanted on those two warrants. LPD said Judd is a transient who is known to frequent the city of Louisville.

Judd is described as a white man who is about 5'8" tall and 190 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes, LPD said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at info@nococrimestoppers.com or 1-800-222-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Calls to the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers are not recorded and the phone does not have caller ID, according to the NoCoCrimestoppers website. A coordinator completes a tips information form, makes initial inquiries and passes the information along to investigators.

A two-way dialogue system online also allows tipsters to come back and provide additional information and ask questions.

A community board of directors meets regularly to evaluate arrests and determine reward amounts.

