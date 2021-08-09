2 men arrested for arson of police SUV

Derrick Allison, 35, and Johnny Holden, 34, are both facing arson charges for allegedly setting a police SUV ablaze on July 25.

LOUISVILLE, Colo. — The Louisville Police Department (LPD) has arrested two men accused of setting a police SUV on fire last month.

During the early morning hours of July 25, an unoccupied police vehicle was set on fire in a common parking area at the Grandview Apartments at 855 W. Dillion Rd, LPD said in a news release. That's about a mile and a half south from the police department.

The SUV was a total loss, and the cost to replace the vehicle is estimated at $70,000, police said. LPD said in a previous news release they believed their SUV was specifically targeted.

10 days before the arson on July 15, Louisville Police said they arrested Derrick Allison, 35, for harassment and resisting arrest at the Grandview Apartments.

On July 26, Allison was again arrested for a reported harassment at the Grandview Apartments, the release says.

On August 3 at about 7:30 a.m., Louisville Police and Louisville Fire Protection District responded to a dumpster fire at the Grandview Apartments. While investigating officers were at the scene, police said an equipment bag was stolen from one of the responding officer’s vehicles.

The next day, Louisville Police detectives arrested Allison on numerous felony and misdemeanor charges in connection to the vehicle fire and other incidents. Charges include:

Two counts of second-degree arson

Possession and use of an incendiary device

Retaliation against a witness, criminal trespass

Criminal mischief

Two counts of harassment

Theft

Indecent exposure

Obstructing a peace officer

Resisting arrest

Driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs

During the investigation, detectives also arrested Johnny Holden 34, on three felony charges related the arson, including:

Second-degree arson

Criminal mischief

Possession and use of an incendiary device

Allison and Holden were booked at the Boulder County Jail. An investigation is ongoing, and police did not release any additional details on how Holden was involved in the case.

"The alleged actions of Allison and Holden are not representative of the residents of Louisville, nor do they reflect the mission of our city," Louisville Police Chief Dave Haye said. "The victims, residents and management of the apartment complex, Louisville Fire, Louisville Police, and all others involved exemplified the true mission of Louisville demonstrating a commitment to protect, preserve, and enhance the quality of life in our community. The bravery of witnesses, a collaboration of agency efforts, incredible investigative efforts, and community effort have brought a quick resolution to these criminal activities."