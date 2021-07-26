Police SUV set on fire in arson case, Louisville police say

The cost to replace the vehicle is estimated at $70,000, according to Louisville police.

LOUISVILLE, Colo. — A police SUV was set on fire early Sunday morning. Louisville Police (LPD) and federal authorities are now looking for the arsonist.

The SUV, which was not occupied at the time, was parked near 855 W. Dillon Rd. That's about a mile and a half south from the police department.

LPD said in a news release they believed their SUV was specifically targeted.

Now, police detectives are working with agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives(ATF) to investigate the arson.

The SUV is a total loss, according to police. The cost to replace the vehicle is estimated at $70,000, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted online.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Calls to the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers are not recorded and the phone does not have caller ID, according to the NoCoCrimestoppers website. A coordinator completes a tips information form, makes initial inquiries and passes the information along to investigators.

A two-way dialogue system online also allows tipsters to come back and provide additional information and ask questions.

A community board of directors meets regularly to evaluate arrests and determine reward amounts.

