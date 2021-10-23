Louisville Police SUV vandalized early Friday

LPD said a police SUV was tagged with anti-police graffiti early Friday morning.

LOUISVILLE, Colo. — The Louisville Police Department (LPD) is trying to find suspects after one of their vehicles was vandalized early Friday morning.

According to LPD, one of the department's SUVs was tagged with anti-law enforcement graffiti.

The SUV was parked near the crosswalk in the 200 block of Via Appia Way, police said, as a reminder to drivers to be careful when approaching that crosswalk.

LPD said the department has consulted with the FBI in their investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident or who can help police figure out who committed the crime is asked to call LPD at 303-441-4444 or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Calls to Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers are not recorded and the phone does not have caller ID, according to the NoCoCrimestoppers website. A coordinator completes a tips information form, makes initial inquiries and passes the information along to investigators.

A two-way dialogue system online also allows tipsters to come back and provide additional information and ask questions.

A community board of directors meets regularly to evaluate arrests and determine reward amounts.

