Homeowner spots burglary happening on surveillance video, suspect leads police on pursuit

The suspect was apprehended on a dead-end street and police believe he was under the influence.

DENVER — A 46-year-old man faces multiple charges after the Loveland Police Department (LPD) said he led officers on a chase that ended with a “high-risk contact” on a dead end street.

The entire incident started when a woman spotted a burglary happening at her home via a remote video camera, LPD said.

According to a release from LPD, the homeowner called dispatch at around 3:50 p.m. Thursday and told police she was watching her home in the 100 block of Sweet Clover Place being burglarized.

The woman told police she was watching an intruder climb her fence and try to break into her back door. LPD said “officers responded quickly,” but the suspect ran away and got into a large white truck.

Police said the suspect did not stop when officers tried to pull him over, and his driving behavior indicated he was possibly drunk or high.

This led to what LPD referred to as a “low-speed pursuit” and tactical intervention attempt where officers failed to stop the truck.

After speeding away from officers, police said the suspect turned onto 4900 block of Saint Andrews Court, which turned out to be a dead end street.

There, officers blocked the suspect’s exit and conducted a high-risk maneuver. LPD said they were ultimately able to extract the suspect from the vehicle.

That man has since been identified as David Earl from Denver. LPD said he “demonstrated indicators that he was heavily under the influence of an intoxicating substance.”

Earl was taken to the Larimer County Jail and now faces charges for burglary, criminal mischief, vehicular eluding, driving under the influence and several traffic citations.