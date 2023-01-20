2 fires at a northern Colorado church being investigated as arson

The sprinkler system of Abiding Love Lutheran Church put out one of the fires.

LOVELAND, Colo. — Two small fires were set at a Loveland church late Thursday night. Those fires are now being investigated as attempted arson.

When fire crews arrived they found a window near the front entrance which had been broken out and a small fire was burning, police said. According to LPD, firefighters put out the fire which caused very little damage. Fire crews then called police to help assist.

As firefighters and officers searched the church, police said they found evidence of another small fire that had been set in the church's basement. The church's sprinkler system kicked in and extinguished the fire, LPD said. That fire caused "slight damage," police said.

Anyone who may have information is asked to call Det. Danyel McGraw at 970-962-2258 or tips can be emailed to Danyel.McGraw@cityofloveland.org.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Larimer County.

