Man arrested for breaking into Loveland church, starting fire

The man is accused of breaking in through the church's window and setting a small fire in the church's kitchen.

LOVELAND, Colo. — On Tuesday, the Loveland Police Department (LPD) said they had arrested a man suspected of entering a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints meetinghouse and setting a small fire in the kitchen.

At 1:40 p.m. LPD responded to a call of someone climbing through the window of the church at 3800 Mountain Lion Drive. Once officers arrived, they evacuated four people in the building that were unaware of what was happening, according to LPD.

LPD explained they traced smoke that appeared on the south side of the building to the kitchen where they found the suspect, Raymond John Ramsey, 45, barricaded inside the kitchen.

LPD broke down the door and found Ramsey, who is suspected of setting several small fires, inside. Using a fire extinguisher mounted in the hallway, police quickly extinguished the fires and checked the condition of the Ramsey, according to LPD.

No injuries and very little damage to the building were reported by LPD.

Ramsey was taken to Larimer County jail and was charged with:

1st-degree arson (business), endangering life, a third-degree felony;

2nd-degree burglary, forced entry, a fourth-degree felony;

1st-degree criminal trespass to a dwelling, a fifth-degree felony;

Unlawful possession of methamphetamine, a misdemeanor.