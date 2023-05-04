Suspects arrested in connection to suspected fentanyl distribution ring

Northern Colorado Drug Task Force announced arrests in connection to an investigation into illegal drugs in Larimer County that began in June.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOVELAND, Colo. — Five suspects were arrested in connection to a suspected fentanyl distribution ring, the Northern Colorado Drug Task Force announced Thursday.

On April 27, the task force said search warrants were executed at three locations in the Loveland area in connection to an investigation into illegal narcotics in Larimer County that began in June.

> Video above from April: Boulder County warns against drug overdose increases.

Authorities said "distribution amounts" of fentanyl were recovered during the search, including illegal drugs that were accessible to children. A stolen gun was also recovered, in addition to other evidence that was not disclosed.

The following suspects were arrested on suspicion of the following charges, according to the task force:

Ryan Rios, 43 of Loveland Possession of Schedule II controlled substance with intent to distribute Outstanding warrant out of Weld County

Delia Cruz Dominguez, 36, of Loveland Two counts of child abuse Unlawful possession of fentanyl

Blake Davis, 34, of Loveland Possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to distribute



Rios was issued a $750 cash bond by the Larimer County Court, in addition to a $50,000 cash/property/surety bond issued by Weld County.

Cruz Dominguez was issued a $1,250 personal recognizance bond and released from custody on April 28.

Davis was issued a $400 cash bond and released on April 28.

Investigators said a fourth suspect was arrested on an outstanding parole warrant, and released April 28 after her parole hold was removed.

A fifth suspect was arrested on a felony warrant for probation revocation in Larimer County and released April 29 on a $200 cash bond, authorities said.

> Watch 9NEWS original shows, live Colorado news and weather updates, daily forecasts, and sports coverage for free on the 9NEWS+ app on Roku and Fire TV.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.