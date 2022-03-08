49-year-old man found dead in Loveland parking lot

The man's body was found on March 2 and his death is being investigated as a homicide, according to Loveland Police.

LOVELAND, Colo. — The death of a 49-year-old man whose body was found in a Loveland parking lot last week is being investigated as a homicide, according to the Loveland Police Department (LPD).

On March 2, officers responded to the Loveland Community Kitchen at 427 N. Garfield Ave. around 6:30 a.m. for a report of an unresponsive man in the parking lot.

Officers and paramedics arrived and the victim was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene. Through the course of their investigation, detectives determined that the victim was murdered and said his death was being investigated as a homicide. They have not said how the man died or released his identity.

LPD is asking for tips from the public. Anyone with information is asked to contact LPD at 970-962-2032.

Larimer County Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868 or by visiting stopcriminals.org. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

