Man found dead at Loveland motel

LOVELAND, Colo. — The Loveland Police Department (LPD) is investigating a homicide that took place at a motel on Wednesday night.

Just before 8 p.m., officers were called to the Gateway Motel at 417 E. Eisenhower Blvd. in Loveland for a reported death, according to police. When officers arrived on scene they found a man dead in a room at the motel, police said.

No arrests have been made in the case. Police say that circumstances indicate there is no threat to the public at this time.

Anyone with information related to the incident can call the Loveland Police Department non-emergency number, 970-667-2151.

The investigation into this case is ongoing. This story will be updated as soon as more information is available.