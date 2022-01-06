Investigators looking for more victims of suspect in sexual assault on teen

Andrew Koprowski, 31, was arrested last year in a 2019 assault on a girl who intended to buy marijuana from him, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office said.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — The Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) said Thursday it was looking for more victims of a Loveland man charged last year in the sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl in 2019.

Andrew Francisco Koprowski, 31, was charged in October in an incident involving a teenage girl who reported the assault in 2019 to a Fort Collins Police school resource officer, LCSO says in a news release.

The girl told police she met with Koprowski in September 2019 in unincorporated Larimer County to buy marijuana, the release says.

"Investigators were able to obtain evidence to corroborate what the victim reported" and arrested Koprowski on Sept. 29, 2021.

He was charged with:

2 counts of sexual assault

Unlawful sexual contact

2nd-degree kidnapping

Contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Distribution of marijuana to a minor

Almost two years passed from the report of the assault to the arrest. That was due to obtaining and reviewing phone records and evidence from third parties to try to identify other victims, a LCSO spokesperson said.

Koprowki's bail was set at $50,000. He posted bond and was released Oct. 5, LCSO said. He is scheduled to be in court for a disposition hearing Jan. 20, according to court records.

The victim told police she made contact with Koprowski through Snapchat and met him on Sept. 25, 2019, in the 400 block of North Highway 287. When she got into his vehicle, he grabbed her arm to keep her there, drove a short distance to a more secluded area and assaulted her, LCSO said.

Investigators think there might be other victims who had contact with Koprowski through social media to buy marijuana or other products.

LCSO asked anyone with information to contact Investigator Stephen Gates at 970-498-5169.

9NEWS reporter Janet Oravetz contributed to this report.

