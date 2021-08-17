Man armed with knife in backyard injured in officer-involved shooting, release says

The officer shot a man armed with a knife in the backyard of his home, according to a release from Fort Collins.

LOVELAND, Colo. — An investigation is underway after a Loveland Police Department (LPD) officer shot a man armed with a knife in yard several times Monday night, according to the City of Fort Collins.

The city said in a release that LPD received a 911 call around 6:58 p.m. about a disturbance in a home on the 1600 block of Tennessee Street.

The officer who responded found a man in the backyard of his home who was armed with a knife, according to the release.

The officer fired several gunshots and hit the man during the interaction, and the statement says was taken to the hospital where he is being treated. No other injuries were reported.

The 8th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team responded to the scene and leading the investigation.

