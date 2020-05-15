Plan to move Loveland pipe bomb suspect into halfway house is put on hold over lack of mental health care

Bradley Bunn was arrested May 1 in Loveland. He is scheduled to return to court on Monday, May 18.

Federal authorities have scuttled – for now – a plan to move a man facing charges of possession of pipe bombs to a halfway house, 9Wants to Know has learned.

Bradley Bunn, 53, was arrested May 1, accused of possession of four pipe bombs. He was due to be transferred to a halfway house, but that was put off, according to federal court documents, because authorities were unable to arrange in-patient mental health treatment.

“For these reasons, the government submits that there are no conditions or combination of conditions (that) will reasonably assure the appearance of the defendant as required and the safety of any other person and the community,” Assistant U.S. Attorney David Tonini wrote in a motion filed Friday.

As a result, Bunn will remain in federal custody, at least for now.

He has a court hearing scheduled Monday in Denver.

Bunn, who lives in Loveland, told the FBI that he didn't have a solid understanding of the materials and techniques he was using to make the explosive devices, according to the criminal complaint in the case. He was arrested after the FBI and other law enforcement officers executed two search warrants at his home.

A 9Wants to Know background check reveals Bunn does have several arrests on his record, including two for misdemeanor domestic violence charges. Records indicate those cases were dismissed.

In addition, 9Wants to Know has also learned an online manifesto that called for an “armed defiance against tyrants” at the Capitol is part of Bunn’s federal case.

The manifesto was shared by dozens of people on Facebook around the time armed protestors swarmed the capitol building in Michigan.

Last week, his daughter told 9NEWS she thought Bunn should remain locked up because he’s too dangerous to be released.