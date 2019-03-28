LOVELAND, Colo. — Loveland police arrested one suspect and identified another person who they believe is connected to a shooting Tuesday night at Silver Lake Park.

One juvenile is in custody as of Wednesday night, and Loveland police said detectives identified a second person of interest but have not made contact with that unidentified person.

There is no ongoing threat to public safety, and investigators believe this incident was isolated involving people who all knew each other, according to police.

Police responded to the shooting in the 700 block of Maple Drive, at Silver Lake Park, about 6:15 p.m. Tuesday. Two victims were transported to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to police.

