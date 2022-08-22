Loveland police investigating after woman found dead in the river

Officers found a woman unresponsive in a river near Barnes Park Monday morning, Loveland Police said.

LOVELAND, Colo. — The Loveland Police Department is investigating after a 49-year-old woman was found dead in a river.

Police said around 11:12 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a call near Barnes Park, at 405 S. Cleveland Ave. about an unresponsive woman in the river.

Officers arrived at the scene, along with firefighters and medics, and declared the woman dead. No identifying information has been released.

Detectives, in cooperation with the Larimer County District Attorney's Office, are currently investigating.

An autopsy will be performed by the Larimer County Coroner’s Office to confirm the identity of the victim.

The investigation is ongoing and at this time police said detectives are looking into this as a suspicious death.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact Loveland Police Detective Gerardo Cortina at 970-962-2061.

