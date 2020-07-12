Apparent fight over face covering ends with man hit in head by window scraper, police say

Loveland Police said they are investigating the incident Saturday outside a Safeway on Eisenhower Boulevard.

LOVELAND, Colo. — A confrontation on Saturday that appeared to start over a face covering escalated into one man hitting another with an window scraper outside a Safeway in Loveland, according to police.

Both men could face charges of disorderly conduct, and charges of assault and criminal mischief are also being considered, according to a spokesman for the Loveland Police Department (LPD).

Police aren't identifying the men at this time because officers haven't been able to locate one of them, the spokesman said.

Officers responded about 10:45 a.m. Saturday to a Safeway at 2321 W. Eisenhower Blvd. on a report a 27-year-old man who had been hit in the head, LPD said.

Surveillance footage reviewed by officers showed the complainant going in the west entrance of the Safeway when a 40-year-old man was exiting. The older man appeared to have a blue bandana around his neck but was not covering his mouth, the LPD spokesman said.

The complainant confronted the man and caused him to step back inside the store. The complainant then ran toward the man, pulled out his cellphone and appeared to record the man as he left the store, according to LPD.

That was all the surveillance footage showed, LPD said. Witnesses described to police what happened next.

The complainant followed the man outside and confronted him again, and the two argued, police said. The complainant then followed the man to his vehicle, where the man took a window scraper from his car and hit the complainant over the head, LPD said.

When the complainant fell to the ground, the man picked up the complainant's phone and broke it. The man then got into his vehicle and drove away, police said.

Police have identified the man who left the scene but haven't been able to contact him yet, the LPD spokesman said.