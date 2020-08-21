Man accused of sexually assaulting underage victims he met at Loveland church and Longmont school

Loveland Police asked that any other potential victims contact them.

LOVELAND, Colo. — A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a sexual assault case involving multiple underage victims who attended a Loveland church and a Longmont school, the Loveland Police Department (LPD) announced Friday.

Austin Jauregui was arrested for the following charges:

Sexual assault on a child — position of trust

Internet sexual exploitation of a child.

LPD said detectives began investigating Jauregui on April 15 and that several underage victims who met Jauregui at Loveland Church of Christ and at Longmont Christian School were identified.

Loveland Church of Christ is located at 731 N. Roosevelt Ave. and Longmont Christian School is located at 1440 Collyer St.

LPD asked that any other potential victims contact Det. Clint Schnorr at 970-962-2249.

Jauregui originally turned himself in to Larimer County Jail and has since been released on bond.

