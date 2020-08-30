Loveland shooting sends 1 to hospital; suspect is a neighbor, police say

A preliminary investigation revealed the victim and suspect are neighbors, LPD said.

LOVELAND, Colo. — A woman was transported to the hospital Sunday afternoon with multiple gunshot wounds after police say she was shot by a neighbor.

The Loveland Police Department (LPD) responded about 2:45 p.m. to the area of Madison Avenue and E. 6th Street where they found a 24-year-old female victim.

LPD said within minutes of arriving, officers located a 36-year-old female suspect based on information and a description given by witnesses at the scene.

A preliminary investigation revealed the victim and suspect are neighbors, LPD said. However, the events leading up to the shooting and the motive are unclear.

The condition of the victim has not been released.