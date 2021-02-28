Loveland man fatally shoots ex-wife who was threatening family, police say

The two were arguing about issues related to the custody of their teenage son when the woman brandished a pistol, Loveland Police said.

LOVELAND, Colo. — A Loveland man shot and killed his ex-wife who was threatening to shoot him during an argument over custody of their son early Sunday, according to the Loveland Police Department (LPD).

Officers responded about 3:25 a.m. to the 300 block of Blackstone Circle on a report of a shooting, LPD said in a press release.

Witnesses told officer that the two were arguing about custody issues related to their teenage son and that the woman repeatedly showed a pistol and threatened to kill the man, police said.

Four other family members, including two juveniles, were present, LPD said.

Evidence supported witness accounts that the man attempted to direct his family to safety outside the house. The man retrieved a gun and confronted the woman who was following the family as they fled, according to the release.

The two struggled, and the man shot the woman, police said. The woman was declared dead at the scene, LPD said.

The man was released without charges while detectives complete their investigation, the release says.

