Mom, 16-year-old daughter killed in Loveland shooting

LOVELAND, Colo. — The two people who were shot and killed inside a home in Loveland last week have been identified as a teenager and her mother.
The Larimer County Coroner's Office said 16-year-old Meadow Sinner and Lindsay Daum, 41, died from multiple gunshot wounds.
> The video above aired on Friday, July 29 and discusses what police know about the shooting.
Investigators said Javier Acevado, 49, is accused of shooting both of them at their home on Pavo Court Thursday afternoon before taking his own life in Erie, about 30 miles south of the shooting scene.
Acevado was Daum's ex-boyfriend and court records show she had a restraining order and protection order against him.
Police said there were also four other children, ranging in age from 2 to 14 years old, in the home at the time of the shooting. None of them were physically injured,
