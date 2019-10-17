DENVER —

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner has identified the 22-year-old woman who was shot and killed inside a Lowry-area apartment more than two months ago.

Shaina Castillo had been fatally shot by a shotgun, according to a news release the medical examiner distributed Wednesday afternoon. Her death has been classified as a homicide.

Castillo’s body was found inside of an apartment in the 8000 block of East 12th Avenue the afternoon of Aug. 12

Sean Landrock

Courtesy Denver Police Department

Sean Landrock, 25, was arrested that same evening. He's since been charged with first-degree murder in what the Denver Police Department said had been investigated as a domestic violence incident.

According to the Denver Sheriff’s Department’s inmate log, Landrock is being held without bond at the Downtown Detention Center. He is slated to appear in court on Nov. 15.

