Shooting spree suspect shot and killed by Lakewood officer, autopsy confirms

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Lyndon McLeod, the man who carried out a deadly shooting spree in Denver and Lakewood in December of last year, was shot and killed by a Lakewood Police Department agent, according to an autopsy report released this week.

The report indicates that McLeod was shot multiple times and suffered gunshot wounds to his chest, right thigh, and left foot. The cause of death was a gunshot wound to his chest, the report says. His manner of death was ruled a homicide.

With the exception of two prescription medications, there were no other substances found in his system, such as alcohol or illegal drugs.

On Dec. 27, 2021, McCleod killed Alicia Cardenas, 44, and Alyssa Gunn-Maldonado, 35, and wounded Jimmy Maldonado, 44, at Sol Tribe Tattoo located at 56 Broadway in Denver. Cardenas owned the business.

Then he fired into a building that contained a home and business, and lit a van on fire, in the 200 block of West Sixth Avenue. No one was injured there.

McLeod killed Michael Swinyard, 67, in his apartment at 1201 Williams St., then drove to Lakewood, where he killed Danny Scofield, 38, at Lucky 13 Tattoo and Piercing, at 1550 Kipling St., and then Sarah Steck who was working the front desk at a hotel.