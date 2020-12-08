1 killed, 3 hurt in Brighton Machete Attack

Brighton police say they received several 911 calls to the 2400 block of Cherry Circle for a disturbance at 9:50 p.m. Public Information Officer for Brighton Police John Bradley said the suspect fled the scene as officers were responding.



Bradley said the man took off in a vehicle which officers spotted and pursued. The suspect then crashed on train tracks near I-76 and ran. A K-9 unit from another local agency was dispatched and helped catch the suspect. He is now in custody. Bradley said there is no threat to the public.



Officers found one woman dead on scene. Two men and another woman went to the hospital with injuries. Bradley said there were other people in the home who were not hurt.



Bradley said he was not sure at this time of the relationships between the victims or between the victims and the suspect.



