Sheriff confirms unsolved murder of Maggie Long now a hate crime

Maggie Long, a senior in high school, was found dead inside her home on Dec. 1, 2017. No suspects have been identified.

PARK COUNTY, Colo. — The 2017 murder of a 17-year-old killed in her Bailey home has been re-classified as a hate crime, which Park County Sheriff Tom McGraw said will allow more resources to be put on the case.

McGraw said he was not aware of specific evidence leading to the change in the investigation into who killed Maggie Long. There is a $75,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

> Watch the video above for a previous interview with Maggie Long's sisters.

9NEWS has asked the FBI for more information about the hate crime designation and has not yet received a response.

Long, a high school senior, left Platte Canyon High School on Dec. 1, 2017 with plans to return for an evening concert she was helping organize. She wanted to pick up water and cookies for the audience. Long stopped at home, walked into her house and into what investigators called a crime of opportunity.

Investigators said they believe at least three men, and possibly a fourth suspect, were involved in a break-in. They stole jade figurines, a green safe, a 9 mm pistol, an AK-47-style rifle and 2,000 rounds of ammunition, investigators said.

The men then set a fire that damaged the home along County Road 43 and burned Long alive, according to investigators.

Witnesses can submit tips by calling 303-239-4243. No arrests have been made and no suspects have been named.