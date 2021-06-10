Federal, local authorities to announce 'major' indictment

A briefing to provide details about the indictment is set for 2 p.m. Thursday.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo — Local and federal agencies will join together Thursday afternoon to announce a "major" grand jury indictment with statewide and national implications.

The announcement is set for 2 p.m. at the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office in Centennial.

Current District Attorney John Kellner will be joined by Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Special Agent in Charge Deanne Reuter and Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent in Charge Steven Cagen for the announcement.

9NEWS will live stream the news conference in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube channel, and on the 9NEWS app.

