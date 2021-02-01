Male found dead outside Greeley residence, suspect in custody

The suspect was found inside the home in the 2300 block of 16th Street, police said.

GREELEY, Colo. — Greeley Police officers conducting a welfare check found a male dead outside a residence early Saturday, police said.

The officers were dispatched just after midnight to the residence in the 2300 block of 16th Street, according to a press release from the Greeley Police Department (GPD).

After finding the victim outside, officers contacted a male inside the home and arrested him on suspicion of first-degree murder, the release says.

The suspect was identified as Rosalio Mancha-Enriquez. He was booked into the Weld County jail, police said.

The victim's identity will be released later by the Weld County Coroner's Office.

GPD said the motive for the homicide was unknown at this time, as was the relationship between the victim and suspect.

Anyone with information on the incident can call GPD Detective Chris Onderlinde at 970-350-9676.