AURORA, Colo. — One of the two juveniles arrested in connection with the death of an Aurora man whose body was found in the foothills of Jefferson County days after he was reported missing appeared in court Wednesday.

The 16-year-old male suspect, Xavion Johnson, appeared in court at noon. He's being held without bond and is due again in court on Jan. 30.

He and a 15-year-old girl both face first-degree murder charges in connection with the death of 24-year-old Gayland Allen Jr.

During Wednesday's hearing, defense attorney's argued to have a preliminary hearing and reverse transfer hearing set for the same day sometime in May or June.

A reverse-transfer hearing would be held to decide whether to move the case to juvenile court from adult court where the 16-year-old currently faces charges. Aurora Police initially said the suspect was 17 years old.

Prosecutors said they plan to file a motion Wednesday to protect the addresses of witnesses from being shared with the suspect.

Allen Jr. was reported missing from the 1400 block of South Salem Way in Aurora on Dec. 30. The next day, the case was changed from a missing person's report to a homicide investigation after Allen's remains were located.

The coroner determined he had been shot to death.

Gayland Allen Sr. said his son wasn't returning phone calls from family, and so he went to his Aurora home on Dec. 28 and checked the security cameras.

Video shows Gayland Allen Jr. leaving his home just before 1 a.m. on Dec. 28, getting into the backseat of a car and the driver speeding off toward Florida Drive and Peoria Street.

Aurora Police said Gayland Allen Jr. was reported missing on Dec. 30, but at that time, they did not believe him to be at-risk at the time. A detective was assigned his case on Jan. 1.

