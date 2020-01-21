GOLDEN, Colo — A 21-year-old man was arrested for kidnapping and false imprisonment on Monday after police say he lured his ex-girlfriend into his car and drove her to multiple locations against her will.

Around 10:15 p.m. Sunday, the Golden Police Department (GPD) was called to a home in the 600 block of Garden Street for a possible burglary in progress. Residents of the home let officers in and they determined a crime was not occurring at that time, GPD said.

Later that night, a victim and her roommate from that residence filed a police report after the victim said she was confronted by her ex-boyfriend who stole some of her belongings from her home as a way to manipulate her into his car, GPD said.

The victim went with the ex-boyfriend, later identified as Connor Murphy, in hopes of getting her belongings back, GPD said. According to the victim, Murphy drove her to multiple locations, promising to take her back home but then would drive to another location. The victim was texting and calling her roommate so that the roommate could track her location and pick her up. During the incident, the victim said Murphy made threats to her and to himself and "exhibited troubling behaviors."

Eventually, the victim’s roommate was able to catch up with Murphy and the victim and drove the victim home and then to the police station, GPD said.

During their interview with police, Murphy made multiple attempts to reach the victim and shared a location with her. Police went to the location and found only his car, which was impounded for evidence. Police eventually made contact with Murphy by phone, GPD said.

Murphy was booked into jail Monday afternoon. He faces the following charges:

First-degree kidnapping

False imprisonment

Second-degree burglary

Robbery

Harassment

The case was turned over to the 1st Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

RELATED: Case involving mom who allegedly made kidnapping plot with QAnon now suppressed

RELATED: Suspect in custody after kidnapping Uber driver in Grand Junction

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS