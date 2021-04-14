Serial predator gets 24 years to life for sexually assaulting 5 women

Darrell Wall, 51, was convicted last year of luring the women into his vehicles and committing the assaults between June 2018 and November 2019 in Lakewood.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A serial predator received a sentence of 24 years to life for sexually assaulting five women over a year and a half in Lakewood, the First Judicial District Attorney's Office said on Wednesday.

Darrell Wall, 51, was found guilty of the following charges in October 2020:

Two counts of felony sexual assault.

One count of felony unlawful sexual contact with force.

Two counts of misdemeanor unlawful sexual contact.

Wall's sentences are consecutive, and under Colorado’s Lifetime Supervision of Sex Offenders Act he will remain there indefinitely until it is determined he would not pose an undue threat to the community if released.

The investigation began in October 2019 when Lakewood Police Department (LPD) agents were contacted by a woman who said she was assaulted by a man she identified as Wall.

LPD opened an investigation and identified additional women who reported being sexually assaulted by Wall between July 2018 and November 2019 after he lured them into his van or RV.

According to witness testimony, all five victims were loosely acquainted with Wall after meeting him along the West Colfax Avenue corridor in Lakewood.

Wall repeatedly took advantage of the women's vulnerability and sometimes their basic needs including need for transportation, money or shelter, witnesses said.

He used the victims needs to his advantage to lure them and abuse them physically, verbally and sexually, witnesses testified.

“Darrell Wall is a serial rapist who targeted the most vulnerable people in our community – the unhoused and those struggling with substance abuse and other health challenges, who lacked helpful support systems,” said Chief Deputy District Attorney Katharine Decker. “By targeting the most vulnerable and least likely to have help, Darrell Wall succeeded for a time in evading prosecution. But thanks to the diligence of law enforcement and the bravery and resilience of these women, we were able to ensure that he cannot continue to exploit the most vulnerable in our community.”

