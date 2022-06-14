Man gets 7 years for shooting at tow truck driver

Allen Davies, 35, pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted assault after holding a gun against a tow truck driver's neck and firing shots at him.

Example video title will go here for this video

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A man was sentenced to seven years in prison for threatening a tow truck driver with a gun in Brighton, the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office said.

Allen Davies, 35, pleaded guilty on May 22 to first-degree attempted assault - serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon, the district attorney's office said.

On June 7, 2021, Davies called a tow truck company after his truck was towed from his home and threatened to kill the driver if it was not returned, according to the district attorney's office.

Davies later showed up at the tow lot and confronted a different driver who was inside a tow truck, the district attorney's office said.

The victim reported Davies cut him off and began yelling in his direction with a gun in his hand, according to the district attorney's office.

Davies then approached the driver and climbed onto the running board of the truck and pressed a handgun against the victim's neck, the district attorney's office said.

Davies was then briefly distracted when the victim's cell phone rang, and the victim sped away, causing Davies to fall from the truck, according to the district attorney's office.

As the victim sped away, Davies fired two shots at his tow truck, the district attorney's office said.

Deputies with the Adams County Sheriff's Office located a .40 caliber shell casing at the scene, and determined both the phone used to make the threatening call and the towed vehicle belonged to Davies. The victim was able to pick Davies out of a photo lineup, and he was taken into custody.

Davies was also sentenced to three years of mandatory parole.

"We will not tolerate this kind of behavior in our community," District Attorney Brian Mason said. "This defendant thought that threatening the life of a tow driver who was doing his job would somehow get his vehicle back, but in the end, all it did was earn him a stint in prison."

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS



MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.