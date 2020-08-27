Man accused of attempted murder and hate crime yelled 'Black lives matter' before stabbing, police say

The man asked responding officers if “Black lives mattered” and said “I stabbed him, I’m a psychopath,” according to a police report.

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Police arrested a man suspected of stabbing another man after yelling “Black lives matter” Tuesday evening near Alameda Avenue and Franklin Street.

Steve Sinclair, 30, now faces potential first-degree murder and hate crime charges, documents show.

An arrest affidavit says Sinclair used a knife to stab 29-year-old Michael Conner who was transported to the hospital for his injuries and a collapsed lung. Conner, a white male, told police while at the hospital that Sinclair, a Black male, shouted “Black lives matter!” prior to stabbing him, according to the report.

It’s unclear from the report what may have led up to the incident, but police say witnesses saw Sinclair walk up to Conner and said, “I’m going to kill you and your dog.” One witness said Conner tried to run away and defended himself with a stick.

Sinclair continued saying, “Black lives matter” to police when they arrived according to the first officer on scene. That officer wrote that Sinclair had his hands up and said “I stabbed him, I’m a psychopath,” refused to sit down and “insisted” that officers should shoot him. He was arrested without incident according to the report.

Sinclair is being held at the Arapahoe County Jail on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder and a bias-motivated crime causing bodily injury. His first court appearance is 9 a.m. Thursday.