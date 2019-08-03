BOULDER, Colo. — The Boulder Police Department has released a sketch of man they say is accused of attempting to lure a 10-year-old boy into his vehicle.

At about 3 p.m. on March 6, the boy was walking home from school when a man driving an older model van stopped him near the intersection of 15th Street and Orchard Avenue, police said. The man asked the 10-year-old if he needed a ride, and then asked the boy to get inside his vehicle.

The boy ran home and told a parent who then contacted police.

The suspect is described as a middle-aged white man with scruffy facial hair. According to police, he was wearing a green hat and was driving an older red model van that was dirty and in poor condition.

Boulder police say they have increased patrols in the area. Anyone with information in the case is asked to call Detective Jeremy Frenzen at 303-441-1890.

