DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Two men have been indicted by the 18th Judicial District Grand Jury for their role in a hit-and-run crash last May on C-470 in which shots were fired.

The indictment stems from an incident on May 3, 2019, involving Anas Giornazi and Marc Simmons, according to the DA’s office.

On that day, Giornazi was driving eastbound on C-470 through a construction zone near Quebec Street when his vehicle collided with a construction vehicle, the indictment says.

Giornazi did not stop, the indictment alleges, and instead kept driving away from the crash scene.

That’s when Simmons and another driver followed his vehicle and boxed it in on the highway. Simmons got out of his vehicle with a gun and fired bullets into Giornazi’s car, the indictment alleges.

Giornazi then drove away again as Simmons and the other driver pulled off the highway and contacted law enforcement.

Investigators located Giornazi’s vehicle later that month. When asked how his vehicle came to have bullet holes in it, Giornazi allegedly lied to the grand jury, the indicted states.

Giornazi now faces the following charges:

One count of perjury

One count of leaving the scene of an accident

One count of reckless endangerment

Simmons was indicted on one count of illegal discharge of a weapon and on one count of reckless endangerment. He's scheduled for an appearance in Douglas County court on Feb. 28 at 8:30 a.m.

A court date for Giornazi has not yet been set.

