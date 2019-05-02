DENVER — A man accused of taking a Larimer County liquor store employee who offered him a ride home to a downtown Denver hotel instead now faces charges for second-degree kidnapping, according to a news release from the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.

The latest charge comes after Will McDonough, 44, was already arrested and booked at the Denver City Jail for a municipal violation of carrying a concealed weapon without a permit. He was released from the Denver City Jail on that charge on a $20,000 bond on Tuesday afternoon, but has since been arrested for the Larimer County warrant.

Deputies said the victim was first reported missing at around 10 p.m. Saturday by someone who worked at Berthoud Hometown Liquor. That caller said his coworker hadn’t come back after giving a regular customer a ride home, the news release says.

That customer has since been identified by law enforcement as McDonough. The witness told police McDonough told the victim he was out of gas, and convinced her that he should drive her car because he knew where he was going. Their trip continued an hour down Interstate 25 to the Sheraton Downtown Denver hotel, according to the news release.

This was against the woman’s pleas to the contrary, the news release said, and once they reached the hotel, McDonough “disrupted a large group in the ballroom, which prompted calls to the Denver Police Department.”

The victim was later found safe at the hotel, and she was not injured. Deputies said the woman also told investigators McDonough did not threaten her with a weapon.

