DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — A man wanted for first-degree murder in connection with the death of an Aurora teen nearly two years ago was arrested in Mexico earlier this week, according to a release from the Aurora Police Department.

Arturo Garcia, 22, was apprehended in Mexico on Feb. 26 and deported to the United States, the agency said. He's currently being held in Dallas County, Texas. Extradition proceedings are underway to bring Garcia back to Colorado where he will be prosecuted.

Garcia is accused of strangling Ally Raber, 18, to death inside an Aurora motel.

On the morning of July 2, 2017, officers with the Aurora Police Department responded to the Knights Inn Motel at 14200 East 6th Avenue for a welfare check on an adult female.

Once at the motel, officers located Raber's body inside one of the motel rooms. Garcia was identified as a suspect shortly after her death and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Raber had been in a relationship with Garcia, and in 2017, 9Wants to Know found that Garcia had been repeatedly accused of domestic violence in the months leading up to the discovery Raber's body at the motel in Aurora.

Documents obtained by 9Wants to Know also showed that Raber had gone to court to get a restraining order against Garcia after one of the incidents.

