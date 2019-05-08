SUPERIOR, Colo. — A man was taken to jail after deputies say he threatened someone with a gun at a Costco gas station in Superior.

According to a release from the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, sheriff's deputies and officers with the Louisville Police Department responded to the store at 600 Marshall Drive Sunday afternoon.

Deputies said 66-year-old Mark Ponsor brandished a weapon at another customer for cutting him off in the line for gas. He never fired the weapon, and no one was hurt, according to the release.

Ponsor was arrested and taken to the Boulder County Jail, where he was booked for felony menacing.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call 303-441-3650.