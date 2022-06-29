Man accused of robbing bank while wearing ankle monitor

Darren Connolly, who was on parole for a liquor store robbery in 2016, is accused of robbing a Lakewood credit union while wearing his ankle monitor.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A convicted felon made it really easy for investigators to track him down when they noticed an ankle monitor was broadcasting his location during a bank robbery.

Court records filed in Colorado’s U.S. District Court accuse Darren Connolly, 26, of robbing the Canvas Credit Union near Wadsworth Boulevard and Sixth Avenue while wearing his ankle monitor on June 15.

Records indicate the monitor also revealed movement that aligned with the getaway car that was captured on surveillance cameras just before the robbery.

“There was one ankle monitor in the area of the credit union at the time of the robbery. Furthermore, the same ankle monitor arrived in the area as the suspect vehicle and left the area at the same time as the suspect vehicle,” an FBI agent wrote in a criminal complaint.

Images from the federal criminal case show men storming into the credit union armed with rifles while dressed in hoodies and masks.

Court records show Connelly was arrested a day after the robbery.

Connelly has at least two felony convictions on his record, according to a review of his criminal background.

Court records show Connelly was initially charged with 10 charges, including attempted first-degree murder stemming from a liquor store robbery in Jefferson County in 2016. In that case, Connelly was accused of shooting at a good Samaritan during the robbery. The Samaritan was not hurt.

Connolly pleaded guilty to one felony count of attempted assault in the liquor store robbery.

In a separate case in Denver, he pleaded guilty to felony menacing in 2017, according to court records.

A spokeswoman for the Colorado Department of Corrections told 9NEWS Connelly was placed on parole in April of this year, two months before the bank robbery.

