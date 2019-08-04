DENVER — The man the Denver Police Department said was seen running across Coors Field during an ESPN broadcast of the Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers game has pleaded not guilty to the criminal allegations against him.

Missouri man Christopher Dykes, 26, has been charged with trespassing and disturbing a lawful assembly for the incident, which happened just after 9 p.m. Sunday, according to a police report obtained by 9NEWS.

“The listed arrestee was observed jumping the wall onto Coors Field ball field, from the seating section 154-155,” the report says. “The subject ran across the outfield toward second base, causing a delay of approximately 10 [minutes] to the play of the game.”

Dykes was taken into custody shortly thereafter. According to the Denver Sheriff Department’s website, he was held overnight in the Downtown Detention Center on a $100 bond.

He appeared in court Monday afternoon, where he entered a not guilty plea and requested a trial.

As for the Rockies, they lost to the Dodgers 12-6.

Fans running across Coors Field are not unheard of. Last July, a runner sprinted across the field, evaded security and tried to run up the stairs, but was tackled by another fan.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS