DENVER — The Denver Police Department has identified the man who is accused of running over a woman with his Toyota Camry in the Lowry area last month.

Enrique Flores-Vargas, 19, is wanted for attempted second-degree murder, according to a crime bulletin distributed by DPD on Friday afternoon.

The incident Flores-Vargas is a suspect in occurred on July 5 at 448 N. Golfers Way near the Denver/Aurora border.

In a July 7 crime bulletin, the Denver Police Department said a brown 2001 Toyota Camry ran over a woman as she was running from the car. At the time, investigators were trying to figure out who the driver was and released surveillance video of the vehicle in hopes that this could crack the case.

At the time, investigators were trying to figure out who the driver was and released surveillance video of the vehicle in hopes that this could crack the case.

The suspected driver has since been identified as Flores-Vargas, who was last seen driving a 2001 brown Toyota Camry with Colorado license plate NO. VOJ-781.

He is described as a Hispanic man who is 5’ to 6’ feet tall and 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.

You can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a $2,000 reward.

