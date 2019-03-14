FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Following a more than week-long investigation by Fort Collins Police Services, a 24-year-old man has been booked into the Larimer County jail on charges related to seriously injuring a baby who was only six weeks old.

The suspect, identified as Edgar Beckford, faces charges for attempted first-degree murder and child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury, according to a news release from Fort Collins police.

Police said the victim was first brought to the hospital with serious head injuries on March 5. Hospital staff notified law enforcement, which began an investigation.

In the news release, police did not say how Beckford knew the victim, only that the “child was in his care.”

