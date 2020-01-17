LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A police standoff in Lakewood has ended with the arrest of a Denver man accused of breaking into multiple apartments and setting a fire.

According to a release from the Lakewood Police Department (LPD), the West Metro SWAT Team was called to an apartment complex in the 1700 block of Kendall Street Wednesday evening on reports of a wanted man in an apartment. The suspect, 35-year-old Jacob Medina, was wanted on felony warrants out of Denver.

The release said Medina is accused of breaking through the walls of several apartments in the building when he realized police were there to arrest him. The apartment complex was evacuated and Medina barricaded himself inside an apartment, according to LPD.

According to the release, Medina is suspected of starting a fire in an apartment complex. SWAT negotiators contacted him and he eventually came out of the building and was arrested, LPD said.

Medina is being held at the Denver County Detention Center on several charges including first degree arson and three counts of second degree burglary.

