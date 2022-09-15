DougCo now investigating man accused of sexual assault on a child at DIA

Joseph Spector already faces charges in Denver and Aurora and is now under investigation for two incidents in Douglas County.

DENVER — A Highlands Ranch man who already faces charges of sexual assault on a child for incidents in Denver and Aurora is now also under investigation for similar incidents in Douglas County.

The Denver Police Department arrested 44-year-old Joseph Spector on Sept. 14 for an incident that occurred at Denver International Airport in July. On the same day, a warrant was issued for his arrest in Denver, a similar incident was reported at Lava Island in Aurora.

Investigators previously said they believed there were more victims due to the pattern of behavior. On Wednesday, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office announced that it was investigating Spector for two incidents that occurred in the county. The sheriff's office said the cases were "open and active" and involved potential crimes against children, but declined to provide further details, citing the "sensitive nature" of the charges.

Anyone who may have information about the Douglas County cases or is a victim should contact Corporal Sara Clay at sclay@dcsheriff.net.

Incident at Denver International Airport

On July 7, DPD responded to a call at DIA of a man forcibly touching a child. After investigators reviewed security footage and spoke with the victim's mother, they identified the suspect as Spector.

Footage showed Spector following the victim around in the Sky Market Express, then following her into Concourse B. According to the arrest affidavit, the victim reported that the man reached over her right shoulder as she faced away from him and placed his hand under her shirt on her breast area. In a later interview, she said he touched her head and upper and lower back.

Incident at Lava Island

Spector is also a suspect in a similar case that occurred at Lava Island, an indoor playground in Aurora, on Sept. 6. During the incident in Aurora, police said, the suspect forcibly fondled a girl.

That same day, a warrant was issued for his arrest for the alleged sexual assault at DIA.

Denver police arrested Spector on charges of sexual assault on a child. He will also face charges of sexual assault on a child in Arapahoe County, Denver police said.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Denver or Aurora Police Department at (720) 913-6040 and (303) 627-3100.

