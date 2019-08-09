ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A man in Englewood was arrested Saturday after police say he smashed out the windows of two cars and threatened a neighbor with a metal club.

Just before 5:00 p.m. Frederick Haight, 58, left his home near the intersection of South Galapago Street and West Lehigh Avenue and smashed out the windows of a vehicle parked out front, according to Sgt. Chad Read with the Englewood Police Department.

It's not clear why or who the vehicle belonged to. Haight then left the area, Read said.

He returned a little while later and got into some sort of altercation with a neighbor who Read said he threatened with metal club.

While that neighbor was driving away, Haight smashed the back window of his car, according to Read. The man was not injured.

Haight left the area a second time. When he returned again just after 8:30 p.m. Englewood Police arrested him.

He is currently being held on $2,500 bail and is facing charges of criminal mischief and felony menacing.

Haight will appear in court at 9:30 Monday morning.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS