DENVER — Officers have arrested a carjacking suspect at 1st Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard, Denver Police said in a tweet.

Police said at about 6:15 p.m. Monday, an adult male jumped on an RTD bus driving down the road, with a no passengers on board, near Federal Boulevard and Howard Place. The man hijacked the bus after threatening the driver with a weapon. He then crashed the bus into a retaining wall then went into a nearby home, police said. The man then stole a Honda Santa Fe near 6th Avenue and Lowell Boulevard, drove up Sheridan at a high rate of speed, lost control, went off the road, struck another vehicle and came to rest outside a 7-Eleven on 1st and Sheridan, police said.

The suspect suffered a leg injury in the second crash and was taken to the hospital, police said. People in the other vehicle in that crash were also injured but were not taken to the hospital.

The driver of the Honda Santa Fe and the driver of the RTD bus are both OK, police said.

The suspect is facing charges including robbery and auto theft, police said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

