Man accused of shooting at ex-wife's boyfriend during a child custody exchange

Anthony Burke is wanted for attempted murder for shooting at the man as they left the exchange, Loveland Police said.

LOVELAND, Colo. — A man is wanted on numerous charges including attempted murder after he fired at least one shot at his ex-wife's boyfriend immediately following a child custody exchange, according to the Loveland Police Department (LPD).

An arrest warrant has been issued for Anthony Burke on charges of:

Attempted first-degree murder

Felony menacing, possession of a firearm by a previous offender

Reckless endangerment

Child abuse.

Just before 5:30 p.m. on Thursday while leaving the scene of a prearranged custody exchange at a nearby Walmart, Burke fired shots at the victim at the intersection of East 13th Street and North Denver Avenue, according to LPD.

The 29-year-old victim had attended the exchange to watch over his girlfriend because of conflicts she had with Burke during previous exchanges, according to LPD.

As the victim was leaving on his motorcycle, Burke pulled alongside him in the roundabout intersection, waived a pistol at the victim and shot at him, LPD said.

The bullet hit the man's motorcycle and he was not hurt, but the victim was not injured, according to LPD.

Burke was in a white Cadillac Escalade and was accompanied by another man, believed to be his brother, according to police. A 14-year-old boy was also in the car, police said. LPD said at this time, it's not known if they had any role in the shooting.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or knows where Burke might be should call Det. Steve Marchio at 970-962-1160.